Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €17.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.90 ($18.49).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €11.02 ($12.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.82. Takkt has a one year low of €10.70 ($12.44) and a one year high of €16.18 ($18.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

