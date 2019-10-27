Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $111.35 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

