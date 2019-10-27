Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $19.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $503.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 169.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

