WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 168.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,157,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,945,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.