Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,491,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,379 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $38,972,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,422,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,423,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,481,000 after acquiring an additional 832,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

