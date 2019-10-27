Wells Fargo & Co Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $75.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.64.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 228.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after purchasing an additional 970,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 140.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,826,000 after purchasing an additional 683,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 7,255.7% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 282,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.