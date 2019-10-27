West Branch Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after purchasing an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

JNJ stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $128.35. 6,946,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220,570. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

