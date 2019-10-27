Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.