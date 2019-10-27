Westwood Management Corp IL Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. SAP accounts for about 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SAP by 52.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 30.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.87. 558,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,343. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.35.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

