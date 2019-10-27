WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in WEX by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in WEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in WEX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX opened at $203.55 on Friday. WEX Inc has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average is $204.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. TheStreet downgraded WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

