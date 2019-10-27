WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.86, 10,073 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 319,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,985 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,812 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 604,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

