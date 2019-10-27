Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,032.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.90. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $246.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.22.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

