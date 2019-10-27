World Asset Management Inc Acquires 19 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in CoStar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $564.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $589.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.87. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $315.85 and a 12 month high of $639.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.30.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

