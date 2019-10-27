World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after buying an additional 4,785,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after buying an additional 2,402,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 369.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,520,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,103,000 after buying an additional 1,897,988 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after buying an additional 810,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $918,664. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DXC opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

