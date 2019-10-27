World Asset Management Inc Has $622,000 Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in UGI by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in UGI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

