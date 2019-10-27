World Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Bunge by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bunge by 8,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

BG stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

