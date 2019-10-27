World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,383 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ENI were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on E. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Eni SpA has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $36.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.9545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

