World Asset Management Inc Sells 480 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on MarketAxess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.67.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,560,247.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $344.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.67 and a 200 day moving average of $329.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.04 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.