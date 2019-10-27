WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Up 4.7%

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.45, 808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Get WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.