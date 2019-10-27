Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.52. Worthington Industries also posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,073,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 151,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,394. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

