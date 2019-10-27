WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will announce sales of $312.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.45 million to $316.87 million. WP Carey reported sales of $179.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPC stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.44. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

