WPP (LON:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 985 ($12.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,115.42 ($14.57).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 974.40 ($12.73) on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,047 ($13.68). The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 974.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 956.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

