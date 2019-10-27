X-CASH (XCASH) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,990.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $4,990.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000787 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00078996 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 46,025,482,995 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

