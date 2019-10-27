Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post $271.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.10 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $252.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $931.38 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,468. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 702.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

