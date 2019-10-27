Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce sales of $254.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.40 million and the highest is $257.81 million. Pra Group reported sales of $225.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.51 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Pra Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $34.58 on Friday. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

