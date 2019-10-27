Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.34 Million

Brokerages expect Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce sales of $451.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.40 million to $458.28 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $443.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, COO Jason Eric Evans acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,347.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $57,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 160,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

