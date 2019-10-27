Zacks: Brokerages Expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report $18.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.25 billion and the highest is $18.62 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year sales of $80.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $82.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.88 billion to $95.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,640,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,038.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

