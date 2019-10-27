Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.21 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $20.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 6,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $606,257.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,410 shares of company stock worth $2,012,062. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 51,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 270,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.58.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

