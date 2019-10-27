Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.50). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Bank of America lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $44.00 target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. 185,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,061. The firm has a market cap of $406.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

