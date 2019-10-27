Zacks: Brokerages Expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.27. VF posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $748,262,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after buying an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,435,000 after buying an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VFC traded down $6.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,254. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. VF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

