Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,824. First of Long Island has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $63,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First of Long Island by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in First of Long Island by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in First of Long Island by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

