Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

FLWS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. 245,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $866.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.57. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.15 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,340,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

