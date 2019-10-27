Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.01.

Shares of ECOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 145,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,531 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

