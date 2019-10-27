Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Sell

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:DKL opened at $32.03 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $793.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $155.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,523,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,562,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

