Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Hold

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,133,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

