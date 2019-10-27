Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPH. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 129,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,772. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $922.33 million, a PE ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $87,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

