Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

