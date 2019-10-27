Zacks Investment Research Lowers Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 191,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.84. Omeros has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

