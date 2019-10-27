Zacks Investment Research Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,754. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,793,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,146,000 after buying an additional 205,420 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 79.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 429,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 189,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 32.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

