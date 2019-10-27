Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.01 million, a P/E ratio of 66.76 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $860,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,087,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,452,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

