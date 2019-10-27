Zacks Investment Research Lowers VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.