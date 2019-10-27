Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sberbank CIB lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.19.

VEON traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 1,901,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. VEON has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at $615,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at $1,680,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 381.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,684,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at $3,801,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

