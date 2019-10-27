Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

