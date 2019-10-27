Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

RP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 289,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,139. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $72,434,422.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $3,173,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock worth $43,937,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 20.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 12.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the third quarter valued at $10,686,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

