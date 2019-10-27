Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZEN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.44.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.22. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $446,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,694. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

