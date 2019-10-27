Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0128

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $766,620.00 and $7,385.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00200688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.01468587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027853 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00118615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

