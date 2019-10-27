Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ZIX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ZIX by 52.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

