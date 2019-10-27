Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 199,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,455,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,760,000 after purchasing an additional 186,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

In other news, CFO Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,456 shares of company stock worth $597,443. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

GVA stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.