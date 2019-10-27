Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 66.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $60,000.

WU stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $93,015.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

