Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 597 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,547,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI opened at $27.74 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

